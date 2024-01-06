Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Opelika High School vs. Benjamin Russell High School Game - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Saturday, January 6, starting at 4:00 PM CT, Benjamin Russell High School will meet Opelika High School in Alexander City, AL.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Opelika vs. BRHS Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT
- Location: Alexander City, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.