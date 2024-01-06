Clements High School will host Priceville High School on Saturday, January 6 at 6:30 PM CT.

Priceville vs. Clements Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT
  • Location: Athens, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Limestone County Games Today

Athens High School at Red Bay High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on January 5
  • Location: Tuscumbia, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy at Falkville High School

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6
  • Location: Falkville, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tanner High School at Oakwood Adventist Academy

  • Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on January 6
  • Location: Huntsville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Morgan County Games Today

Decatur High School at Covenant Christian School

  • Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on January 6
  • Location: Tuscumbia, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Center Hill High School at Austin High School

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6
  • Location: Tuscumbia, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Westminster Christian Academy at West Morgan High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 6
  • Location: Trinity, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

