Clements High School will host Priceville High School on Saturday, January 6 at 6:30 PM CT.

Priceville vs. Clements Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 6:30 PM CT

6:30 PM CT Location: Athens, AL

Athens, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Limestone County Games Today

Athens High School at Red Bay High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on January 5

12:00 AM CT on January 5 Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy at Falkville High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6

3:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Falkville, AL

Falkville, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Tanner High School at Oakwood Adventist Academy

Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on January 6

8:30 PM CT on January 6 Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Morgan County Games Today

Decatur High School at Covenant Christian School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on January 6

1:30 PM CT on January 6 Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Center Hill High School at Austin High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6

3:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Westminster Christian Academy at West Morgan High School