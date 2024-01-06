Can we expect Samford to lock up a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Samford ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-2 2-0 NR NR 85

Samford's best wins

In its signature win of the season, Samford defeated the Belmont Bruins in a 99-93 win on December 16. A.J. Staton-McCray led the way against Belmont, putting up 19 points. Second on the team was Riley Allenspach with 15 points.

Next best wins

99-67 at home over Alabama State (No. 142/RPI) on November 22

88-65 at home over Louisiana (No. 180/RPI) on November 30

79-71 at home over Merrimack (No. 195/RPI) on November 24

80-64 on the road over Citadel (No. 218/RPI) on January 6

89-74 at home over Chattanooga (No. 221/RPI) on January 3

Samford's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

According to the RPI, Samford has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Bulldogs are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Samford has been given the 308th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Bulldogs' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games against teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Samford has 16 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Samford's next game

Matchup: Samford Bulldogs vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans

Samford Bulldogs vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

