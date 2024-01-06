Will Samford be one of the teams to earn a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features Samford's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Samford's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Samford ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 0-0 NR NR 219

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Samford's best wins

Samford's best win this season came on November 14 in a 65-61 victory over the Troy Trojans. Against Troy, Masyn Marchbanks led the team by recording 24 points to go along with four rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

65-62 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 187/RPI) on November 11

57-52 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 223/RPI) on November 30

69-47 at home over Alabama State (No. 260/RPI) on November 18

65-51 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 266/RPI) on December 3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Samford's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

According to the RPI, the Bulldogs have three losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Samford has been handed the 202nd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Bulldogs' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games versus teams that are above .500 and four games against teams with worse records than their own.

Reviewing Samford's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Samford's next game

Matchup: East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. Samford Bulldogs

East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. Samford Bulldogs Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Samford games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.