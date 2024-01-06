How to Watch Samford vs. Citadel on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Samford Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) will look to build on a 12-game winning streak when visiting the Citadel Bulldogs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McAlister Field House. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Samford vs. Citadel Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Samford Stats Insights
- This season, the Samford Bulldogs have a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.5% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Citadel Bulldogs' opponents have made.
- In games Samford shoots better than 41.5% from the field, it is 12-0 overall.
- The Samford Bulldogs are the 90th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Citadel Bulldogs sit at 106th.
- The Samford Bulldogs put up 23.6 more points per game (90.1) than the Citadel Bulldogs allow (66.5).
- Samford has a 12-0 record when scoring more than 66.5 points.
Samford Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Samford has fared better at home this year, putting up 98.6 points per game, compared to 69 per game away from home.
- Defensively the Samford Bulldogs have played worse at home this year, ceding 75 points per game, compared to 74.8 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, Samford has played better in home games this year, draining 12.2 threes per game with a 44.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8.5 threes per game and a 31.2% three-point percentage on the road.
Samford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|W 79-61
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Texas Southern
|W 87-65
|Health & PE Arena
|1/3/2024
|Chattanooga
|W 89-74
|Pete Hanna Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Citadel
|-
|McAlister Field House
|1/11/2024
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|1/13/2024
|VMI
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
