The Samford Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) will look to build on a 12-game winning streak when visiting the Citadel Bulldogs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McAlister Field House. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Samford vs. Citadel Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Samford Stats Insights

This season, the Samford Bulldogs have a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.5% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Citadel Bulldogs' opponents have made.

In games Samford shoots better than 41.5% from the field, it is 12-0 overall.

The Samford Bulldogs are the 90th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Citadel Bulldogs sit at 106th.

The Samford Bulldogs put up 23.6 more points per game (90.1) than the Citadel Bulldogs allow (66.5).

Samford has a 12-0 record when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Samford Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Samford has fared better at home this year, putting up 98.6 points per game, compared to 69 per game away from home.

Defensively the Samford Bulldogs have played worse at home this year, ceding 75 points per game, compared to 74.8 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, Samford has played better in home games this year, draining 12.2 threes per game with a 44.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8.5 threes per game and a 31.2% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Samford Upcoming Schedule