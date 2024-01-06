The Samford Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) will try to build on a 12-game win streak when they visit the Citadel Bulldogs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McAlister Field House as 5.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 154.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Samford vs. Citadel Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: McAlister Field House

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Samford -5.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Samford Betting Records & Stats

Samford and its opponents have scored more than 154.5 points in six of 12 games this season.

Samford has an average total of 165.1 in its contests this year, 10.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Samford Bulldogs have compiled a 7-5-0 record against the spread.

Samford has covered less often than Citadel this year, recording an ATS record of 7-5-0, as opposed to the 6-4-0 record of Citadel.

Samford vs. Citadel Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Samford 6 50% 90.1 163.3 74.9 141.4 154.3 Citadel 1 10% 73.2 163.3 66.5 141.4 137.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Samford Insights & Trends

Samford put together a 10-9-0 ATS record in conference games last year.

The Samford Bulldogs put up 23.6 more points per game (90.1) than the Citadel Bulldogs allow (66.5).

When Samford scores more than 66.5 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 12-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Samford vs. Citadel Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Samford 7-5-0 5-3 7-5-0 Citadel 6-4-0 3-1 4-6-0

Samford vs. Citadel Home/Away Splits

Samford Citadel 10-0 Home Record 4-2 2-2 Away Record 2-4 5-3-0 Home ATS Record 2-1-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 3-3-0 98.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 69.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.0 7-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 0-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.