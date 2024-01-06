Saturday's contest that pits the South Alabama Jaguars (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) versus the Georgia State Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Mitchell Center has a projected final score of 78-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of South Alabama, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Alabama vs. Georgia State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Mitchell Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Alabama vs. Georgia State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Alabama 78, Georgia State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for South Alabama vs. Georgia State

Computer Predicted Spread: South Alabama (-5.9)

South Alabama (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 150.6

South Alabama has a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Georgia State, who is 4-7-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Jaguars are 6-5-0 and the Panthers are 7-4-0. South Alabama is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 contests, while Georgia State has gone 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Alabama Performance Insights

The Jaguars average 74.1 points per game (200th in college basketball) while allowing 74.6 per outing (265th in college basketball). They have a -7 scoring differential overall.

South Alabama averages 34.5 rebounds per game (267th in college basketball) while allowing 38.4 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.9 boards per game.

South Alabama makes 7.2 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.2 on average.

The Jaguars rank 207th in college basketball by averaging 93.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 288th in college basketball, allowing 94.3 points per 100 possessions.

South Alabama wins the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 9.7 (37th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.1.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.