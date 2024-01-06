How to Watch South Alabama vs. Georgia State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia State Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) will visit the South Alabama Jaguars (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) after losing five road games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
South Alabama vs. Georgia State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- James Madison vs Southern Miss (3:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Old Dominion vs Arkansas State (3:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Georgia Southern vs UL Monroe (3:00 PM ET | January 6)
South Alabama Stats Insights
- The Jaguars make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- South Alabama is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 87th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Jaguars sit at 265th.
- The Jaguars score 74.1 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 74.6 the Panthers allow.
- South Alabama is 5-2 when scoring more than 74.6 points.
South Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- South Alabama posts 83.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 61.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 22.7 points per contest.
- In home games, the Jaguars are surrendering nine more points per game (78.5) than in road games (69.5).
- When playing at home, South Alabama is draining three more treys per game (8.5) than when playing on the road (5.5). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to in away games (27.5%).
South Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 83-67
|Mitchell Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|W 61-59
|Chartway Arena
|1/4/2024
|Appalachian State
|L 91-84
|Mitchell Center
|1/6/2024
|Georgia State
|-
|Mitchell Center
|1/11/2024
|@ James Madison
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Marshall
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
