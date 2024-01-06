The Georgia State Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) will visit the South Alabama Jaguars (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) after losing five road games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

South Alabama vs. Georgia State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

South Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Jaguars make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
  • South Alabama is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 87th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Jaguars sit at 265th.
  • The Jaguars score 74.1 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 74.6 the Panthers allow.
  • South Alabama is 5-2 when scoring more than 74.6 points.

South Alabama Home & Away Comparison

  • South Alabama posts 83.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 61.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 22.7 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Jaguars are surrendering nine more points per game (78.5) than in road games (69.5).
  • When playing at home, South Alabama is draining three more treys per game (8.5) than when playing on the road (5.5). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to in away games (27.5%).

South Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Alabama A&M W 83-67 Mitchell Center
12/30/2023 @ Old Dominion W 61-59 Chartway Arena
1/4/2024 Appalachian State L 91-84 Mitchell Center
1/6/2024 Georgia State - Mitchell Center
1/11/2024 @ James Madison - Atlantic Union Bank Center
1/13/2024 @ Marshall - Cam Henderson Center

