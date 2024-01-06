The Georgia State Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) will visit the South Alabama Jaguars (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) after losing five road games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

South Alabama vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

South Alabama Stats Insights

The Jaguars make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

South Alabama is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Panthers are the 87th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Jaguars sit at 265th.

The Jaguars score 74.1 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 74.6 the Panthers allow.

South Alabama is 5-2 when scoring more than 74.6 points.

South Alabama Home & Away Comparison

South Alabama posts 83.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 61.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 22.7 points per contest.

In home games, the Jaguars are surrendering nine more points per game (78.5) than in road games (69.5).

When playing at home, South Alabama is draining three more treys per game (8.5) than when playing on the road (5.5). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to in away games (27.5%).

