South Alabama vs. Georgia State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Georgia State Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) will visit the South Alabama Jaguars (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) after dropping five road games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the South Alabama vs. Georgia State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
South Alabama vs. Georgia State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Alabama vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Alabama Moneyline
|Georgia State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Alabama (-4.5)
|145.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|South Alabama (-3.5)
|145.5
|-215
|+172
South Alabama vs. Georgia State Betting Trends
- South Alabama has covered seven times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Jaguars and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 12 times this season.
- Georgia State has put together a 5-6-1 record against the spread this year.
- A total of eight Panthers games this season have gone over the point total.
