The Georgia State Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) will visit the South Alabama Jaguars (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) after dropping five road games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the South Alabama vs. Georgia State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

South Alabama vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Alabama vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline Georgia State Moneyline BetMGM South Alabama (-4.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Alabama (-3.5) 145.5 -215 +172 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Alabama vs. Georgia State Betting Trends

South Alabama has covered seven times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

The Jaguars and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 12 times this season.

Georgia State has put together a 5-6-1 record against the spread this year.

A total of eight Panthers games this season have gone over the point total.

