If you're searching for bracketology analysis of South Alabama and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on South Alabama's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How South Alabama ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 1-2 NR NR 264

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Alabama's best wins

South Alabama captured its signature win of the season on November 17, when it took down the Denver Pioneers, who rank No. 225 in the RPI rankings, 82-75. That signature win against Denver included a team-best 24 points from Isiah Gaiter. Marcus Millender, with 17 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

83-62 on the road over Mercer (No. 227/RPI) on December 6

86-74 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 265/RPI) on November 19

61-59 on the road over Old Dominion (No. 268/RPI) on December 30

83-67 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 306/RPI) on December 21

70-56 on the road over Buffalo (No. 339/RPI) on November 11

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Alabama's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, South Alabama is facing the 281st-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Jaguars have 15 games remaining on the schedule, with eight contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Looking at South Alabama's upcoming schedule, it has one game left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

South Alabama's next game

Matchup: James Madison Dukes vs. South Alabama Jaguars

James Madison Dukes vs. South Alabama Jaguars Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming South Alabama games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.