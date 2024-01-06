The South Alabama Jaguars (7-7) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when visiting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

South Alabama vs. Appalachian State Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars put up an average of 62.9 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 70.4 the Mountaineers allow.

When it scores more than 70.4 points, South Alabama is 4-0.

Appalachian State's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 62.9 points.

The Mountaineers record only 4.4 more points per game (69.5) than the Jaguars allow (65.1).

Appalachian State has a 7-3 record when putting up more than 65.1 points.

When South Alabama gives up fewer than 69.5 points, it is 7-4.

The Mountaineers are making 37.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% higher than the Jaguars allow to opponents (36.2%).

The Jaguars shoot 38.2% from the field, just 5.6 lower than the Mountaineers concede.

South Alabama Leaders

Kelsey Thompson: 11.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.7 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (15-for-61)

11.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.7 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (15-for-61) Zena Elias: 7.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.6 FG%

7.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.6 FG% Rachel Leggett: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Jordan Rosier: 9.1 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (27-for-67)

9.1 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (27-for-67) Emani Burks: 4.5 PTS, 45.6 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Alabama Schedule