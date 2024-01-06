Saturday's Sun Belt schedule includes the South Alabama Jaguars (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) meeting the Georgia State Panthers (5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Alabama vs. Georgia State Game Information

South Alabama Players to Watch

Isiah Gaiter: 15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Marcus Millender: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyrell Jones: 9.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Thomas Howell: 6.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Maxwell Land: 10.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Georgia State Players to Watch

Dwon Odom: 10.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jay'Den Turner: 10.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Lucas Taylor: 14 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

14 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Toneari Lane: 12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Leslie Nkereuwem: 7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

South Alabama vs. Georgia State Stat Comparison

South Alabama Rank South Alabama AVG Georgia State AVG Georgia State Rank 198th 74.4 Points Scored 78.9 92nd 270th 74.6 Points Allowed 72.8 230th 281st 34.1 Rebounds 38.3 110th 321st 7.1 Off. Rebounds 10.3 93rd 222nd 7.1 3pt Made 7.7 164th 339th 10.4 Assists 13.3 197th 23rd 9.3 Turnovers 9.8 43rd

