Saturday's Sun Belt schedule includes the South Alabama Jaguars (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) meeting the Georgia State Panthers (5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Alabama vs. Georgia State Game Information

South Alabama Players to Watch

  • Isiah Gaiter: 15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Marcus Millender: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyrell Jones: 9.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Thomas Howell: 6.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Maxwell Land: 10.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Georgia State Players to Watch

  • Dwon Odom: 10.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jay'Den Turner: 10.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Lucas Taylor: 14 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Toneari Lane: 12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Leslie Nkereuwem: 7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

South Alabama vs. Georgia State Stat Comparison

South Alabama Rank South Alabama AVG Georgia State AVG Georgia State Rank
198th 74.4 Points Scored 78.9 92nd
270th 74.6 Points Allowed 72.8 230th
281st 34.1 Rebounds 38.3 110th
321st 7.1 Off. Rebounds 10.3 93rd
222nd 7.1 3pt Made 7.7 164th
339th 10.4 Assists 13.3 197th
23rd 9.3 Turnovers 9.8 43rd

