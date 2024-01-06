South Alabama vs. Georgia State January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Sun Belt schedule includes the South Alabama Jaguars (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) meeting the Georgia State Panthers (5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Alabama vs. Georgia State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
South Alabama Players to Watch
- Isiah Gaiter: 15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marcus Millender: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyrell Jones: 9.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Thomas Howell: 6.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maxwell Land: 10.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Georgia State Players to Watch
- Dwon Odom: 10.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jay'Den Turner: 10.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lucas Taylor: 14 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Toneari Lane: 12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Leslie Nkereuwem: 7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
South Alabama vs. Georgia State Stat Comparison
|South Alabama Rank
|South Alabama AVG
|Georgia State AVG
|Georgia State Rank
|198th
|74.4
|Points Scored
|78.9
|92nd
|270th
|74.6
|Points Allowed
|72.8
|230th
|281st
|34.1
|Rebounds
|38.3
|110th
|321st
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|93rd
|222nd
|7.1
|3pt Made
|7.7
|164th
|339th
|10.4
|Assists
|13.3
|197th
|23rd
|9.3
|Turnovers
|9.8
|43rd
