The Georgia State Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) visit the South Alabama Jaguars (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) after losing five road games in a row. The Jaguars are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Alabama vs. Georgia State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Mitchell Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Alabama -4.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Alabama Betting Records & Stats

In six of 11 games this season, South Alabama and its opponents have scored more than 146.5 points.

South Alabama's outings this year have an average total of 148.8, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Jaguars have a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Georgia State (4-7-0 ATS) has covered the spread 63.6% of the time, 27.2% less often than South Alabama (7-4-0) this year.

South Alabama vs. Georgia State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Alabama 6 54.5% 74.1 153.5 74.6 149.2 139.7 Georgia State 7 63.6% 79.4 153.5 74.6 149.2 148.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional South Alabama Insights & Trends

South Alabama won 13 games against the spread in conference play last season, while failing to cover nine times.

The 74.1 points per game the Jaguars average are the same as the Panthers give up.

South Alabama has a 4-2 record against the spread and a 5-2 record overall when scoring more than 74.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Alabama vs. Georgia State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Alabama 7-4-0 2-1 6-5-0 Georgia State 4-7-0 1-2 7-4-0

South Alabama vs. Georgia State Home/Away Splits

South Alabama Georgia State 5-3 Home Record 4-1 3-3 Away Record 2-6 3-2-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 4-2-0 Away ATS Record 3-5-0 83.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 90.8 61.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.3 5-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 1-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.