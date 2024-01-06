Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Talladega County, Alabama? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Talladega County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sylacauga High School at Lincoln High School