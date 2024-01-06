Tallapoosa County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Tallapoosa County, Alabama, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Tallapoosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Opelika High School at Benjamin Russell High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Alexander City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
