There is an intriguing high school clash in Huntsville, AL on Saturday, January 6 (beginning at 8:30 PM CT), with Oakwood Adventist Academy hosting Tanner High School.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tanner vs. Oakwood Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 8:30 PM CT

8:30 PM CT Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Madison County Games Today

Fairview High School at Madison Academy

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 6

4:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brooks High School at Sparkman High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 6

4:30 PM CT on January 6 Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Westminster Christian Academy at West Morgan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 6

7:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Limestone County Games Today

Athens High School at Red Bay High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on January 6

12:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy at Falkville High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6

3:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Falkville, AL

Falkville, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Priceville High School at Clements High School