Saturday's contest that pits the Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) against the Troy Trojans (8-6, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Trojan Arena has a projected final score of 77-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Appalachian State, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 4:30 PM on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Troy vs. Appalachian State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Troy vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 77, Troy 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Troy vs. Appalachian State

Computer Predicted Spread: Appalachian State (-5.0)

Appalachian State (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Both Troy and Appalachian State are 8-3-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Trojans have an 8-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Mountaineers have a record of 7-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over. In the last 10 games, Troy has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall. Appalachian State has gone 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 matches.

Troy Performance Insights

The Trojans' +165 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.6 points per game (38th in college basketball) while allowing 70.9 per contest (161st in college basketball).

Troy wins the rebound battle by 7.5 boards on average. It collects 41.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 25th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.8 per outing.

Troy makes 9.6 three-pointers per game (33rd in college basketball), three more than its opponents (6.6). It is shooting 36% from beyond the arc (88th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.2%.

The Trojans score 97.7 points per 100 possessions (125th in college basketball), while allowing 83.7 points per 100 possessions (55th in college basketball).

Troy has committed 14.1 turnovers per game (331st in college basketball action) while forcing 14.9 (30th in college basketball).

