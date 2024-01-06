The Troy Trojans (8-6, 2-0 Sun Belt) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Trojan Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Troy vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Troy Stats Insights

The Trojans are shooting 43.9% from the field, 6.9% higher than the 37% the Mountaineers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Troy has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 37% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans rank 13th.

The Trojans score 17.8 more points per game (82.6) than the Mountaineers allow their opponents to score (64.8).

Troy has put together an 8-5 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.

Troy Home & Away Comparison

At home, Troy averages 92 points per game. On the road, it scores 70.2.

At home the Trojans are giving up 65.6 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than they are on the road (77.8).

At home, Troy drains 9.6 3-pointers per game, 0.1 more than it averages on the road (9.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.3%) than on the road (35.6%).

