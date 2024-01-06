The Troy Trojans (8-6, 2-0 Sun Belt) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Trojan Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Troy vs. Appalachian State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Troy Stats Insights

  • The Trojans are shooting 43.9% from the field, 6.9% higher than the 37% the Mountaineers' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Troy has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 37% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans rank 13th.
  • The Trojans score 17.8 more points per game (82.6) than the Mountaineers allow their opponents to score (64.8).
  • Troy has put together an 8-5 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.

Troy Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Troy averages 92 points per game. On the road, it scores 70.2.
  • At home the Trojans are giving up 65.6 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than they are on the road (77.8).
  • At home, Troy drains 9.6 3-pointers per game, 0.1 more than it averages on the road (9.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.3%) than on the road (35.6%).

Troy Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 88-81 Trojan Arena
12/30/2023 @ Coastal Carolina W 72-65 HTC Center
1/4/2024 Old Dominion W 86-73 Trojan Arena
1/6/2024 Appalachian State - Trojan Arena
1/10/2024 Louisiana - Trojan Arena
1/13/2024 Southern Miss - Trojan Arena

