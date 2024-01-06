The Troy Trojans (8-6, 2-0 Sun Belt) will attempt to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Trojan Arena, airing at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Appalachian State vs. Troy matchup.

Troy vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Troy vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline Troy Moneyline BetMGM Appalachian State (-4.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Appalachian State (-4.5) 144.5 -188 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Troy vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends

Troy has put together an 8-2-1 ATS record so far this season.

The Trojans are 3-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

Appalachian State has covered eight times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, seven out of the Mountaineers' 13 games have gone over the point total.

