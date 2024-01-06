Saturday's game at HTC Center has the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-8) squaring off against the Troy Trojans (4-8) at 1:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 76-75 victory for Coastal Carolina, so expect a tight matchup.

The Trojans took care of business in their last outing 74-71 against Georgia Southern on Thursday.

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 76, Troy 75

Troy Schedule Analysis

On January 4, the Trojans captured their signature win of the season, a 74-71 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 122) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Trojans are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most defeats.

Troy 2023-24 Best Wins

74-71 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 122) on January 4

98-78 over SFA (No. 149) on December 20

81-66 over New Mexico State (No. 191) on December 21

71-59 at home over UT Martin (No. 224) on December 9

Troy Leaders

Ja'Mia Hollings: 12.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 44.1 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)

12.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 44.1 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31) Tai'Sheka Porchia: 12.9 PTS, 45.7 FG%

12.9 PTS, 45.7 FG% Shaulana Wagner: 6.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.7 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

6.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.7 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Nia Daniel: 12 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

12 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Makayia Hallmon: 16 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38 FG%, 25 3PT% (10-for-40)

Troy Performance Insights

The Trojans are being outscored by 5.5 points per game, with a -66 scoring differential overall. They put up 76 points per game (56th in college basketball), and give up 81.5 per outing (353rd in college basketball).

In 2023-24 the Trojans are scoring 2.6 fewer points per game at home (72) than on the road (74.6).

At home Troy is allowing 74.4 points per game, 18 fewer points than it is away (92.4).

