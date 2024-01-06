When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Troy be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

Want to bet on Troy's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Troy ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-6 3-0 NR NR 214

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Troy's best wins

In its best victory of the season, Troy took down the Appalachian State Mountaineers in a 66-62 win on January 6. The leading scorer against Appalachian State was Aamer Muhammad, who amassed 19 points with four rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

83-60 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 265/RPI) on December 1

86-73 at home over Old Dominion (No. 268/RPI) on January 4

88-81 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 287/RPI) on December 21

80-67 at home over Grambling (No. 301/RPI) on November 24

72-65 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 356/RPI) on December 30

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Troy's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-3

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Troy is facing the 239th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Trojans' upcoming schedule, they have eight games against teams that are above .500 and 15 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Troy has 15 games remaining this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Troy's next game

Matchup: Troy Trojans vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Troy Trojans vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Troy games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.