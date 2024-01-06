Troy vs. Appalachian State January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) play a fellow Sun Belt team, the Troy Trojans (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Trojan Arena. The game will tip off at 4:30 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Troy vs. Appalachian State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Troy Players to Watch
- Christyon Eugene: 16.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tayton Conerway: 11.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aamer Muhammad: 10.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Myles Rigsby: 8.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Thomas Dowd: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Appalachian State Players to Watch
- Tre'Von Spillers: 12.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Donovan Gregory: 13.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Abson: 6.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.7 BLK
- CJ Huntley: 9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Myles Tate: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Troy vs. Appalachian State Stat Comparison
|Troy Rank
|Troy AVG
|Appalachian State AVG
|Appalachian State Rank
|35th
|83.3
|Points Scored
|79.6
|80th
|192nd
|71.2
|Points Allowed
|64
|36th
|32nd
|41.2
|Rebounds
|42.7
|17th
|14th
|12.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|93rd
|45th
|9.4
|3pt Made
|7.6
|171st
|76th
|15.7
|Assists
|15.9
|63rd
|319th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|9.4
|31st
