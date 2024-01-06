The Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a four-game road winning streak when they square off against the Troy Trojans (8-6, 2-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Trojan Arena. The matchup airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 144.5.

Troy vs. Appalachian State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Trojan Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Appalachian State -4.5 144.5

Trojans Betting Records & Stats

Troy has combined with its opponent to score more than 144.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.

Troy's average game total this season has been 153.5, 9.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Troy's ATS record is 8-3-0 this season.

With their .727 ATS win percentages this year, both Appalachian State (8-3-0 ATS) and Troy (8-3-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

Troy vs. Appalachian State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Appalachian State 4 36.4% 79.5 162.1 64.8 135.7 139.9 Troy 8 72.7% 82.6 162.1 70.9 135.7 145.3

Additional Troy Insights & Trends

The Mountaineers covered the spread nine times in 19 Sun Belt games last year.

The Trojans score 17.8 more points per game (82.6) than the Mountaineers allow (64.8).

When it scores more than 64.8 points, Troy is 8-2 against the spread and 8-5 overall.

Troy vs. Appalachian State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Appalachian State 8-3-0 4-1 7-4-0 Troy 8-3-0 3-2 8-3-0

Troy vs. Appalachian State Home/Away Splits

Appalachian State Troy 6-0 Home Record 7-1 2-2 Away Record 1-5 3-1-0 Home ATS Record 4-1-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-2-0 80.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 92 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.2 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-0-0 4-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-3-0

