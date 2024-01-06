The Villanova Wildcats (10-4, 3-0 Big East) will try to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the St. John's Red Storm (10-4, 2-1 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on FOX.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Villanova vs. St. John's matchup in this article.

Villanova vs. St. John's Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: FOX

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Villanova vs. St. John's Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Villanova vs. St. John's Betting Trends

Villanova has compiled an 8-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 14 times this season.

St. John's has covered eight times in 14 chances against the spread this season.

The Red Storm and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 14 times this season.

Villanova Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Villanova is 21st-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), much higher than its computer rankings (34th).

The Wildcats were +3000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +5000, which is the 29th-biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of Villanova winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

St. John's Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +11000

+11000 The Red Storm's national championship odds have dropped from +8000 at the start of the season to +11000, the 26th-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of St. John's winning the national championship, based on its +11000 moneyline odds, is 0.9%.

