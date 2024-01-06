There is a matchup between 5A teams in Birmingham, AL on Saturday, January 6 (starting at 4:30 PM CT), with John Carroll Catholic High School hosting Wenonah High School.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wenonah vs. John Carroll Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 4:30 PM CT

4:30 PM CT Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games Today

Oxford High School at Huffman High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on January 5

12:00 AM CT on January 5 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Jacksonville High School at Ramsay High School