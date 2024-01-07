Who’s the Best Team in the AAC? See our Weekly Women's AAC Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the AAC, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where every team stands, see our college basketball power rankings below.
AAC Power Rankings
1. East Carolina
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 24-5
- Overall Rank: 76th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 109th
- Last Game: W 64-63 vs Memphis
Next Game
- Opponent: UAB
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
2. North Texas
- Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 26-3
- Overall Rank: 80th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 242nd
- Last Game: W 86-52 vs Florida Atlantic
Next Game
- Opponent: Wichita State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14
3. Rice
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 19-10
- Overall Rank: 103rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 190th
- Last Game: W 65-63 vs SMU
Next Game
- Opponent: Charlotte
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
4. Charlotte
- Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 19-11
- Overall Rank: 104th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 149th
- Last Game: W 91-69 vs UAB
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Rice
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
5. South Florida
- Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Overall Rank: 105th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 112th
- Last Game: W 70-63 vs Tulane
Next Game
- Opponent: Tulsa
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
6. Tulsa
- Current Record: 12-4 | Projected Record: 21-10
- Overall Rank: 107th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 152nd
- Last Game: L 58-48 vs Temple
Next Game
- Opponent: @ South Florida
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
7. Temple
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 19-11
- Overall Rank: 113th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 178th
- Last Game: W 58-48 vs Tulsa
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Wichita State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
8. SMU
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 115th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 136th
- Last Game: L 65-63 vs Rice
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Memphis
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
9. UTSA
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 151st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 175th
- Last Game: W 74-60 vs Wichita State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Florida Atlantic
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
10. Memphis
- Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 9-20
- Overall Rank: 157th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 44th
- Last Game: L 64-63 vs East Carolina
Next Game
- Opponent: SMU
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
11. UAB
- Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 160th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 348th
- Last Game: L 91-69 vs Charlotte
Next Game
- Opponent: @ East Carolina
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
12. Tulane
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Overall Rank: 174th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 238th
- Last Game: L 70-63 vs South Florida
Next Game
- Opponent: East Carolina
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
13. Wichita State
- Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 6-24
- Overall Rank: 231st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 195th
- Last Game: L 74-60 vs UTSA
Next Game
- Opponent: Temple
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
14. Florida Atlantic
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 5-23
- Overall Rank: 255th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 236th
- Last Game: L 86-52 vs North Texas
Next Game
- Opponent: UTSA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
