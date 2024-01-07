The Missouri Tigers (9-5) will host the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-3) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SECN

Alabama vs. Missouri Scoring Comparison

The Crimson Tide put up an average of 75.4 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 68.1 the Tigers give up to opponents.

Alabama is 12-1 when it scores more than 68.1 points.

Missouri's record is 9-1 when it allows fewer than 75.4 points.

The Tigers record 26.4 more points per game (78.3) than the Crimson Tide allow (51.9).

When Missouri puts up more than 51.9 points, it is 9-5.

When Alabama allows fewer than 78.3 points, it is 13-2.

This year the Tigers are shooting 46.2% from the field, 11.1% higher than the Crimson Tide give up.

The Crimson Tide's 45.4 shooting percentage from the field is 6.5 higher than the Tigers have conceded.

Alabama Leaders

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51)

15.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51) Aaliyah Nye: 12.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.8 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (50-for-116)

12.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.8 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (50-for-116) Essence Cody: 8.9 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 45.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

8.9 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 45.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Jessica Timmons: 11.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

11.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Loyal McQueen: 9.6 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31)

