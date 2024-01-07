Dejounte Murray and the Atlanta Hawks hit the court versus the Orlando Magic at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Murray tallied 30 points in his last game, which ended in a 150-116 loss versus the Pacers.

Let's break down Murray's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 20.9 23.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.6 Assists 4.5 5.1 4.2 PRA -- 30.5 31.9 PR -- 25.4 27.7 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.6



Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Magic

Murray is responsible for taking 18.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.2 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 16.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.4 per game.

The Hawks rank 20th in possessions per game with 104.9. His opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The Magic are the 11th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 112 points per contest.

On the glass, the Magic have conceded 41.2 rebounds per game, which puts them fourth in the NBA.

The Magic give up 23.7 assists per contest, second-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic have conceded 11.9 makes per game, eighth in the league.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/9/2023 33 16 3 2 3 0 2

