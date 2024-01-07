NFC South rivals clash when the New Orleans Saints (8-8) host the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Caesars Superdome. New Orleans is favored by 3 points. The contest's over/under is listed at 42.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Saints can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Falcons. Before the Falcons take on the Saints, here are their betting insights and trends.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Falcons vs. Saints Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Orleans Moneyline Atlanta Moneyline BetMGM Saints (-3) 42 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Saints (-3) 42.5 -172 +144 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 18 Odds

Atlanta vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Falcons vs. Saints Betting Insights

Atlanta's record against the spread in 2023 is 5-11-0.

The Falcons have won once ATS (1-2) as a 3-point underdog or greater this season.

Atlanta has seen six of its 16 games hit the over.

New Orleans has gone 5-10-1 ATS this season.

The Saints have won twice ATS (2-3-1) as a 3-point favorite or more this year.

New Orleans has gone over in five of its 16 games with a set total (31.2%).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.