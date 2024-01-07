The New Orleans Saints (8-8) face a fellow NFC South opponent when they host the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

As the Saints prepare for this matchup against the Falcons, check out the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Falcons vs. Saints Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Saints 3 42 -165 +140

Falcons vs. Saints Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta Falcons

Falcons games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 42 points in six of 16 outings.

Atlanta has a 40.1-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 1.9 fewer points than this game's total.

The Falcons are 5-11-0 against the spread this year.

The Falcons have won two of the five games they've played as underdogs this season.

This season, Atlanta has been at least a +140 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans has an average total of 41.6 in their outings this year, 0.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Saints are 5-10-1 against the spread this season.

The Saints have won 50% of their games as moneyline favorites (6-6).

New Orleans has gone 4-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter (80%).

Saints vs. Falcons Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Saints 22.1 14 19.4 6 41.6 5 16 Falcons 19 26 20.3 9 40.1 6 16

Falcons vs. Saints Betting Insights & Trends

Falcons

Atlanta has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three contests.

The Falcons have gone over the total once in their past three games.

The Falcons are scoring more points in divisional matchups (19.2 per game) than overall (19), and also conceding fewer points in the division (15.2) than overall (20.3).

The Saints have totaled 44 more points than their opponents this season (2.7 per game), while the Falcons have been outscored by 21 total points (1.3 per game).

Saints

New Orleans has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three contests.

In its past three games, New Orleans has gone over the total once.

In contests against divisional opponents, the Saints are compiling 19 points per game, while they have an overall season average of 22.1 points per game. From a defensive standpoint, they are giving up 17.2 points per game in divisional games compared to 19.4 points per game in all games.

The Saints have scored a total of 44 more points than their opponents this year (2.7 per game), while the Falcons have been outscored by 21 points (1.3 per game).

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.1 41.4 38.7 Implied Team Total AVG 21.5 22.1 20.9 ATS Record 5-11-0 3-5-0 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 6-10-0 3-5-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-6 4-3 1-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-0 1-3

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.6 41.5 41.7 Implied Team Total AVG 22.8 23.4 22.2 ATS Record 5-10-1 2-5-0 3-5-1 Over/Under Record 5-11-0 2-5-0 3-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-6 4-2 2-4 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-1 2-1

