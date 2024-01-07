The Orlando Magic (17-11) are welcoming in the Atlanta Hawks (12-17) for a matchup of Southeast Division foes at Amway Center, with a start time of 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. It's the second matchup between the squads this season.

Hawks vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: BSFL, BSSE

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young is averaging 28.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 11.2 assists per contest. He's also draining 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 triples per contest (third in NBA).

The Hawks are getting 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game from Dejounte Murray this season.

Clint Capela gives the Hawks 12 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while posting 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

Bogdan Bogdanovic gets the Hawks 17.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while putting up 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Saddiq Bey is putting up 12.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is draining 45.6% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per game.

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero averages 21.2 points, 4.5 assists and 6.9 boards per contest.

Franz Wagner averages 20.3 points, 3.9 assists and 5.8 boards per contest.

Cole Anthony averages 15 points, 4.5 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 45.3% from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Jalen Suggs averages 12.4 points, 2.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Moritz Wagner puts up 11.9 points, 4.2 boards and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Hawks vs. Magic Stat Comparison

Magic Hawks 113.1 Points Avg. 122.7 110.4 Points Allowed Avg. 122.9 47.5% Field Goal % 47.2% 33.5% Three Point % 37.5%

