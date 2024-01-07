Jonnu Smith will be running routes against the ninth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Atlanta Falcons play the New Orleans Saints in Week 18, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Smith's 67 targets have turned into to 47 grabs for 553 yards (and an average of 34.6 per game) and two scores.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Smith and the Falcons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Smith vs. the Saints

Smith vs the Saints (since 2021): 2 GP / 2 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 2 REC YPG / REC TD New Orleans has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Saints have conceded a TD pass to 19 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with New Orleans on the season.

The 200.8 passing yards the Saints allow per outing makes them the ninth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

So far this season, the Saints have allowed 20 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 11th among NFL defenses.

Watch Falcons vs Saints on Fubo!

Jonnu Smith Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Smith with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Smith Receiving Insights

In eight of 15 games this year, Smith has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Smith has 13.5% of his team's target share (67 targets on 496 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 67 times, averaging 8.3 yards per target (46th in NFL).

Smith has had a touchdown catch in two of 14 games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has scored two of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (6.9%).

With eight red zone targets, Smith has been on the receiving end of 16.3% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bears 12/31/2023 Week 17 4 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/24/2023 Week 16 6 TAR / 4 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 12/17/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 2 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 12/10/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.