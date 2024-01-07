Which NBA team is currently the one to beat? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team ahead of the upcoming games.

1. Boston Celtics

Current Record: 28-7 | Projected Record: 75-7

28-7 | 75-7 Odds to Win Finals: +325

+325 Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: W 118-101 vs Pacers

Next Game

Opponent: @ Pacers

@ Pacers Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: BSIN, NBCS-BOS (Watch this game on Fubo)

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Record: 23-11 | Projected Record: 66-16

23-11 | 66-16 Odds to Win Finals: +1800

+1800 Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: L 124-115 vs Nets

Next Game

Opponent: @ Wizards

@ Wizards Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: MNMT, BSOK (Watch this game on Fubo)

3. Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Record: 25-10 | Projected Record: 65-16

25-10 | 65-16 Odds to Win Finals: +1800

+1800 Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: L 115-108 vs Mavericks

Next Game

Opponent: @ Magic

@ Magic Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: BSFL, BSN (Watch this game on Fubo)

4. Philadelphia 76ers

Current Record: 23-12 | Projected Record: 64-18

23-12 | 64-18 Odds to Win Finals: +1200

+1200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: L 120-109 vs Jazz

Next Game

Opponent: @ Hawks

@ Hawks Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: BSSE, NBCS-PH+ (Watch this game on Fubo)

5. Los Angeles Clippers

Current Record: 22-13 | Projected Record: 62-20

22-13 | 62-20 Odds to Win Finals: +1100

+1100 Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: L 106-103 vs Lakers

Next Game

Opponent: Suns

Suns Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSC, AZFamily (Watch this game on Fubo)

6. Denver Nuggets

Current Record: 26-12 | Projected Record: 61-20

26-12 | 61-20 Odds to Win Finals: +425

+425 Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: W 131-114 vs Pistons

Next Game

Opponent: @ Jazz

@ Jazz Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ESPN, KJZZ, ALT2 (Watch this game on Fubo)

7. New York Knicks

Current Record: 21-15 | Projected Record: 58-24

21-15 | 58-24 Odds to Win Finals: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: W 121-105 vs Wizards

Next Game

Opponent: Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: MSG, ROOT Sports NW+ (Watch this game on Fubo)

8. Milwaukee Bucks

Current Record: 25-11 | Projected Record: 57-25

25-11 | 57-25 Odds to Win Finals: +450

+450 Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: L 112-108 vs Rockets

Next Game

Opponent: Jazz

Jazz Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: BSWI, KJZZ (Watch this game on Fubo)

9. New Orleans Pelicans

Current Record: 22-15 | Projected Record: 51-31

22-15 | 51-31 Odds to Win Finals: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: W 133-100 vs Kings

Next Game

Opponent: @ Warriors

@ Warriors Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ABC, NBCS-BA, BSNO (Watch this game on Fubo)

10. Houston Rockets

Current Record: 18-16 | Projected Record: 51-31

18-16 | 51-31 Odds to Win Finals: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: W 112-108 vs Bucks

Next Game

Opponent: @ Heat

@ Heat Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: BSSUN, Space City Home Network (Watch this game on Fubo)

11. Indiana Pacers

Current Record: 20-15 | Projected Record: 48-35

20-15 | 48-35 Odds to Win Finals: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: L 118-101 vs Celtics

Next Game

Opponent: Celtics

Celtics Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: BSIN, NBCS-BOS (Watch this game on Fubo)

12. Orlando Magic

Current Record: 21-15 | Projected Record: 49-33

21-15 | 49-33 Odds to Win Finals: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: W 117-110 vs Hawks

Next Game

Opponent: Timberwolves

Timberwolves Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: BSFL, BSN (Watch this game on Fubo)

13. Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Record: 21-15 | Projected Record: 47-35

21-15 | 47-35 Odds to Win Finals: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: W 117-115 vs Spurs

Next Game

Opponent: Nets

Nets Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

2:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: NBA TV, BSOH, YES (Watch this game on Fubo)

14. Dallas Mavericks

Current Record: 22-15 | Projected Record: 47-34

22-15 | 47-34 Odds to Win Finals: +3000

+3000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: W 115-108 vs Timberwolves

Next Game

Opponent: Grizzlies

Grizzlies Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSW, BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

15. Golden State Warriors

Current Record: 17-19 | Projected Record: 45-36

17-19 | 45-36 Odds to Win Finals: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 133-118 vs Raptors

Next Game

Opponent: Pelicans

Pelicans Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ABC, NBCS-BA, BSNO (Watch this game on Fubo)

16. Miami Heat

Current Record: 20-15 | Projected Record: 43-39

20-15 | 43-39 Odds to Win Finals: +3500

+3500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: L 113-97 vs Suns

Next Game

Opponent: Rockets

Rockets Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: BSSUN, Space City Home Network (Watch this game on Fubo)

17. Sacramento Kings

Current Record: 21-14 | Projected Record: 40-42

21-14 | 40-42 Odds to Win Finals: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: L 133-100 vs Pelicans

Next Game

Opponent: @ Pistons

@ Pistons Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: BSDET, NBCS-CA (Watch this game on Fubo)

18. Phoenix Suns

Current Record: 19-17 | Projected Record: 34-47

19-17 | 34-47 Odds to Win Finals: +1200

+1200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: L 121-115 vs Grizzlies

Next Game

Opponent: @ Clippers

@ Clippers Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSC, AZFamily (Watch this game on Fubo)

19. Los Angeles Lakers

Current Record: 18-19 | Projected Record: 37-46

18-19 | 37-46 Odds to Win Finals: +2500

+2500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: W 106-103 vs Clippers

Next Game

Opponent: Raptors

Raptors Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: SportsNet LA, TSN

20. Atlanta Hawks

Current Record: 14-21 | Projected Record: 36-46

14-21 | 36-46 Odds to Win Finals: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: L 117-110 vs Magic

Next Game

Opponent: 76ers

76ers Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: BSSE, NBCS-PH+ (Watch this game on Fubo)

21. Brooklyn Nets

Current Record: 16-21 | Projected Record: 33-49

16-21 | 33-49 Odds to Win Finals: +50000

+50000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: L 134-127 vs Trail Blazers

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cavaliers

@ Cavaliers Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

2:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: NBA TV, BSOH, YES (Watch this game on Fubo)

22. Toronto Raptors

Current Record: 15-21 | Projected Record: 28-53

15-21 | 28-53 Odds to Win Finals: +50000

+50000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: W 133-118 vs Warriors

Next Game

Opponent: @ Lakers

@ Lakers Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: SportsNet LA, TSN

23. Chicago Bulls

Current Record: 16-21 | Projected Record: 30-52

16-21 | 30-52 Odds to Win Finals: +50000

+50000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: W 104-91 vs Hornets

Next Game

Opponent: @ Hornets

@ Hornets Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: BSSE, NBCS-CHI (Watch this game on Fubo)

24. Utah Jazz

Current Record: 17-20 | Projected Record: 28-54

17-20 | 28-54 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: W 120-109 vs 76ers

Next Game

Opponent: @ Bucks

@ Bucks Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: BSWI, KJZZ (Watch this game on Fubo)

25. Memphis Grizzlies

Current Record: 13-23 | Projected Record: 23-58

13-23 | 23-58 Odds to Win Finals: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: W 121-115 vs Suns

Next Game

Opponent: @ Mavericks

@ Mavericks Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSW, BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

26. Portland Trail Blazers

Current Record: 10-25 | Projected Record: 12-70

10-25 | 12-70 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: W 134-127 vs Nets

Next Game

Opponent: @ Knicks

@ Knicks Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: MSG, ROOT Sports NW+ (Watch this game on Fubo)

27. San Antonio Spurs

Current Record: 5-30 | Projected Record: 9-73

5-30 | 9-73 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: L 117-115 vs Cavaliers

Next Game

Opponent: @ Pistons

@ Pistons Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: BSDET, BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

28. Charlotte Hornets

Current Record: 8-25 | Projected Record: 10-72

8-25 | 10-72 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: L 104-91 vs Bulls

Next Game

Opponent: Bulls

Bulls Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: BSSE, NBCS-CHI (Watch this game on Fubo)

29. Detroit Pistons

Current Record: 3-33 | Projected Record: 7-74

3-33 | 7-74 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: L 131-114 vs Nuggets

Next Game

Opponent: Kings

Kings Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: BSDET, NBCS-CA (Watch this game on Fubo)

30. Washington Wizards

Current Record: 6-29 | Projected Record: 11-71

6-29 | 11-71 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: L 121-105 vs Knicks

Next Game