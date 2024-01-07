Trae Young and the Orlando Magic will battle when the Atlanta Hawks (14-20) take on the Magic (20-15) at Amway Center on Sunday, January 7 tipping off at 6:00 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Magic Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and BSSE

BSFL and BSSE Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Arena: Amway Center

Trae Young vs. Paolo Banchero Fantasy Comparison

Stat Trae Young Paolo Banchero Total Fantasy Pts 1502.9 1346.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 47 38.5 Fantasy Rank 9 28

Trae Young vs. Paolo Banchero Insights

Trae Young & the Hawks

Young averages 27.7 points, 3 boards and 11.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (seventh in league) and 0.2 blocks.

The Hawks have a -47 scoring differential, falling short by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 122.6 points per game to rank third in the league and are allowing 123.9 per contest to rank 28th in the NBA.

The 44.6 rebounds per game Atlanta averages rank eighth in the NBA. Its opponents collect 43.6 per contest.

The Hawks knock down 14.2 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league) at a 36.7% rate (17th in the NBA), compared to the 13.8 their opponents make while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc.

Atlanta has committed 13 turnovers per game (16th in NBA action) while forcing 14 (sixth in the league).

Paolo Banchero & the Magic

Paolo Banchero averages 22.7 points, 7.1 boards and 4.9 assists, making 46.2% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

The Magic put up 113.8 points per game (19th in league) while allowing 112 per outing (11th in NBA). They have a +63 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Orlando prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 2.2 boards. It records 43.4 rebounds per game (20th in league) compared to its opponents' 41.2.

The Magic knock down 10.7 three-pointers per game (28th in the league), 1.2 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 34.8% from deep (26th in NBA) and opponents are shooting 36%.

Orlando and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Magic commit 14.3 per game (24th in league) and force 14.9 (second in NBA).

Trae Young vs. Paolo Banchero Advanced Stats

Stat Trae Young Paolo Banchero Plus/Minus Per Game -1.4 -1 Usage Percentage 31.5% 29.4% True Shooting Pct 58.9% 55.3% Total Rebound Pct 4.6% 11.7% Assist Pct 45% 22.6%

