Sunday's contest between the Charlotte 49ers (9-5) and UAB Blazers (11-3) matching up at Dale F. Halton Arena has a projected final score of 67-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Charlotte, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Blazers took care of business in their most recent outing 65-63 against Memphis on Wednesday.

UAB vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

UAB vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 67, UAB 61

Other AAC Predictions

UAB Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Blazers beat the Memphis Tigers 65-63 on January 3.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, UAB is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

UAB 2023-24 Best Wins

65-63 at home over Memphis (No. 160) on January 3

65-53 on the road over Florida Atlantic (No. 246) on December 30

85-78 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 254) on November 27

70-63 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 256) on November 6

73-62 on the road over Nicholls (No. 284) on December 9

UAB Leaders

Mia Moore: 16.8 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.7 STL, 47.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (13-for-26)

16.8 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.7 STL, 47.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (13-for-26) Denim DeShields: 10.4 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 40.9 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (3-for-27)

10.4 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 40.9 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (3-for-27) Tracey Bershers: 9.8 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (31-for-74)

9.8 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (31-for-74) Jade Weathersby: 9.5 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

9.5 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Maddie Walsh: 7.8 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (21-for-59)

UAB Performance Insights

The Blazers are outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game, with a +152 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.4 points per game (104th in college basketball) and allow 60.5 per outing (99th in college basketball).

At home, the Blazers score 74.8 points per game. Away, they average 64.5.

At home, UAB allows 63.8 points per game. Away, it gives up 57.5.

