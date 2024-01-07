Sunday's contest at Bartow Arena has the South Florida Bulls (8-4, 1-0 AAC) matching up with the UAB Blazers (9-5, 1-0 AAC) at 3:00 PM ET (on January 7). Our computer prediction projects a close 76-74 win for South Florida, so it should be a competitive matchup.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

UAB vs. South Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

UAB vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 76, UAB 74

Spread & Total Prediction for UAB vs. South Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: South Florida (-1.8)

South Florida (-1.8) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

UAB has put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season, while South Florida is 7-5-0. The Blazers have a 9-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bulls have a record of 3-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

UAB Performance Insights

The Blazers are outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game with a +22 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.5 points per game (121st in college basketball) and allow 75.9 per outing (290th in college basketball).

UAB comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.9 boards. It is collecting 39.0 rebounds per game (80th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.1 per outing.

UAB hits 5.9 three-pointers per game (310th in college basketball), 1.9 fewer than its opponents (7.8). It is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc (276th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.8%.

The Blazers rank 155th in college basketball by averaging 96.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 279th in college basketball, allowing 94.1 points per 100 possessions.

UAB forces 11.1 turnovers per game (256th in college basketball) while committing 11.6 (163rd in college basketball action).

