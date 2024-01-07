Two streaking squads square off when the UAB Blazers (9-5, 1-0 AAC) host the South Florida Bulls (8-4, 1-0 AAC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. The Blazers are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Bulls, who have won six in a row.

UAB vs. South Florida Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UAB Stats Insights

  • This season, the Blazers have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Bulls' opponents have knocked down.
  • UAB has a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.
  • The Blazers are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls sit at 139th.
  • The Blazers record 77.5 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 69.7 the Bulls give up.
  • When UAB totals more than 69.7 points, it is 7-3.

UAB Home & Away Comparison

  • UAB scores 80.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 74.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.5 points per contest.
  • The Blazers are surrendering 77.6 points per game at home. Away from home, they are allowing 75.5.
  • In home games, UAB is draining 0.7 fewer treys per game (5.8) than away from home (6.5). It also has a worse three-point percentage at home (28.6%) compared to on the road (37.7%).

UAB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Drake W 79-78 Bartow Arena
12/29/2023 UNC Asheville W 90-85 Bartow Arena
1/2/2024 @ UTSA W 78-76 UTSA Convocation Center
1/7/2024 South Florida - Bartow Arena
1/14/2024 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena
1/17/2024 Tulane - Bartow Arena

