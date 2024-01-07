Two streaking squads square off when the UAB Blazers (9-5, 1-0 AAC) host the South Florida Bulls (8-4, 1-0 AAC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. The Blazers are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Bulls, who have won six in a row.

UAB vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

UAB Stats Insights

This season, the Blazers have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Bulls' opponents have knocked down.

UAB has a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.

The Blazers are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls sit at 139th.

The Blazers record 77.5 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 69.7 the Bulls give up.

When UAB totals more than 69.7 points, it is 7-3.

UAB Home & Away Comparison

UAB scores 80.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 74.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.5 points per contest.

The Blazers are surrendering 77.6 points per game at home. Away from home, they are allowing 75.5.

In home games, UAB is draining 0.7 fewer treys per game (5.8) than away from home (6.5). It also has a worse three-point percentage at home (28.6%) compared to on the road (37.7%).

