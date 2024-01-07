How to Watch UAB vs. South Florida on TV or Live Stream - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two streaking squads square off when the UAB Blazers (9-5, 1-0 AAC) host the South Florida Bulls (8-4, 1-0 AAC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. The Blazers are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Bulls, who have won six in a row.
UAB vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UAB Stats Insights
- This season, the Blazers have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Bulls' opponents have knocked down.
- UAB has a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.
- The Blazers are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls sit at 139th.
- The Blazers record 77.5 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 69.7 the Bulls give up.
- When UAB totals more than 69.7 points, it is 7-3.
UAB Home & Away Comparison
- UAB scores 80.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 74.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.5 points per contest.
- The Blazers are surrendering 77.6 points per game at home. Away from home, they are allowing 75.5.
- In home games, UAB is draining 0.7 fewer treys per game (5.8) than away from home (6.5). It also has a worse three-point percentage at home (28.6%) compared to on the road (37.7%).
UAB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Drake
|W 79-78
|Bartow Arena
|12/29/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 90-85
|Bartow Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ UTSA
|W 78-76
|UTSA Convocation Center
|1/7/2024
|South Florida
|-
|Bartow Arena
|1/14/2024
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
|1/17/2024
|Tulane
|-
|Bartow Arena
