The UAB Blazers (9-5, 1-0 AAC) bring a five-game win streak into a home matchup versus the South Florida Bulls (8-4, 1-0 AAC), who have won six straight. It starts at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

UAB vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAB vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UAB Moneyline South Florida Moneyline BetMGM UAB (-3.5) 151.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UAB (-3.5) 149.5 -170 +138 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UAB vs. South Florida Betting Trends

UAB has put together a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, nine out of the Blazers' 13 games have gone over the point total.

South Florida has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Bulls and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of 12 times this season.

UAB Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Bookmakers rate UAB much higher (79th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (184th).

The Blazers were +30000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.

UAB's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.

