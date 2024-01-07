The Charlotte 49ers (9-5) go up against the UAB Blazers (11-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in AAC play.

UAB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

UAB vs. Charlotte Scoring Comparison

The Blazers' 71.4 points per game are 12.0 more points than the 59.4 the 49ers give up to opponents.

UAB is 11-2 when it scores more than 59.4 points.

Charlotte has a 9-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.4 points.

The 49ers average only 3.0 more points per game (63.5) than the Blazers give up (60.5).

Charlotte is 8-0 when scoring more than 60.5 points.

When UAB allows fewer than 63.5 points, it is 9-1.

This season the 49ers are shooting 39.9% from the field, only 1.8% higher than Blazers concede.

The Blazers shoot 41.5% from the field, just 4.9% higher than the 49ers concede.

UAB Leaders

Mia Moore: 16.8 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.7 STL, 47.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (13-for-26)

16.8 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.7 STL, 47.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (13-for-26) Denim DeShields: 10.4 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 40.9 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (3-for-27)

10.4 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 40.9 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (3-for-27) Tracey Bershers: 9.8 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (31-for-74)

9.8 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (31-for-74) Jade Weathersby: 9.5 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

9.5 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Maddie Walsh: 7.8 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (21-for-59)

