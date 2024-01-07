How to Watch the UAB vs. Charlotte Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Charlotte 49ers (9-5) go up against the UAB Blazers (11-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in AAC play.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
UAB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UAB vs. Charlotte Scoring Comparison
- The Blazers' 71.4 points per game are 12.0 more points than the 59.4 the 49ers give up to opponents.
- UAB is 11-2 when it scores more than 59.4 points.
- Charlotte has a 9-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.4 points.
- The 49ers average only 3.0 more points per game (63.5) than the Blazers give up (60.5).
- Charlotte is 8-0 when scoring more than 60.5 points.
- When UAB allows fewer than 63.5 points, it is 9-1.
- This season the 49ers are shooting 39.9% from the field, only 1.8% higher than Blazers concede.
- The Blazers shoot 41.5% from the field, just 4.9% higher than the 49ers concede.
UAB Leaders
- Mia Moore: 16.8 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.7 STL, 47.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (13-for-26)
- Denim DeShields: 10.4 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 40.9 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (3-for-27)
- Tracey Bershers: 9.8 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (31-for-74)
- Jade Weathersby: 9.5 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
- Maddie Walsh: 7.8 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (21-for-59)
UAB Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|L 63-57
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|W 65-53
|FAU Arena
|1/3/2024
|Memphis
|W 65-63
|Bartow Arena
|1/7/2024
|@ Charlotte
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|1/14/2024
|SMU
|-
|Bartow Arena
