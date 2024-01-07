UAB vs. South Florida January 7 Tickets & Start Time
The South Florida Bulls (6-4, 0-0 AAC) meet a fellow AAC squad, the UAB Blazers (7-5, 0-0 AAC), on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Bartow Arena. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
UAB vs. South Florida Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UAB Players to Watch
- Eric Gaines: 12.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Yaxel Lendeborg: 9.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Javian Davis: 11.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alejandro: 10.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Efrem Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
South Florida Players to Watch
- Selton Miguel: 14.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kasean Pryor: 9.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Chris Youngblood: 13.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jayden Reid: 7.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Kobe Knox: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
UAB vs. South Florida Stat Comparison
|UAB Rank
|UAB AVG
|South Florida AVG
|South Florida Rank
|143rd
|76.4
|Points Scored
|76.9
|126th
|280th
|75.2
|Points Allowed
|69.8
|146th
|121st
|37.9
|Rebounds
|37.5
|140th
|29th
|11.6
|Off. Rebounds
|10.6
|75th
|332nd
|5.4
|3pt Made
|6.8
|245th
|238th
|12.7
|Assists
|14.8
|103rd
|131st
|11.3
|Turnovers
|10.6
|86th
