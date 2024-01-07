UAB vs. South Florida: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 7
Two hot teams meet when the UAB Blazers (9-5, 1-0 AAC) host the South Florida Bulls (8-4, 1-0 AAC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. The Blazers are 1.5-point favorites and put their five-game win streak on the line against the Bulls, who have won six straight. The matchup has an over/under set at 151.5 points.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
UAB vs. South Florida Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Bartow Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UAB
|-1.5
|151.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UAB Betting Records & Stats
- UAB's 12 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 151.5 points nine times.
- The average total in UAB's matchups this year is 153.4, 1.9 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Blazers have a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- South Florida (7-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 33.3% of the time, 25% more often than UAB (4-8-0) this season.
UAB vs. South Florida Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 151.5
|% of Games Over 151.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UAB
|9
|75%
|77.5
|154
|75.9
|145.6
|148.8
|South Florida
|3
|25%
|76.5
|154
|69.7
|145.6
|147.8
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional UAB Insights & Trends
- UAB put together a 6-7-0 ATS record in conference action last year.
- The Blazers average 7.8 more points per game (77.5) than the Bulls allow (69.7).
- UAB has a 3-6 record against the spread and a 7-3 record overall when scoring more than 69.7 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
UAB vs. South Florida Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UAB
|4-8-0
|1-8
|9-3-0
|South Florida
|7-5-0
|2-2
|3-9-0
UAB vs. South Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UAB
|South Florida
|17-2
|Home Record
|9-9
|7-5
|Away Record
|4-7
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-11-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-2-0
|83.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.2
|78.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|74.8
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-7-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-2-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.