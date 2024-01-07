From January 4-7, Viktor Hovland will hit the course at Plantation Course at Kapalua in Kapalua, Hawaii to play in the 2024 The Sentry. It's a par-73 that spans 7,596 yards, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 on the line.

Looking to bet on Viktor Hovland at The Sentry this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +900 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

73 / 7,596 yards Hovland Odds to Win: +900 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Viktor Hovland Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Hovland has shot better than par on 15 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in four of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in nine of those rounds.

Hovland has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in eight of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 13 times.

In his past five tournaments, Hovland has two wins and three top-10 finishes.

Hovland has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his past five tournaments. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner three times and with a better-than-average score five times.

Hovland heads into this week with three straight top-10 placements, plus a streak of five events finishing in the top 20.

Hovland will try to make the cut for the 21st straight time by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 17 -8 277 3 20 5 8 $31.3M

The Sentry Insights and Stats

Hovland has one top-20 finish in his past three appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 26th.

Hovland made the cut in each of his last three attempts at this event.

Hovland finished 18th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

This event will take place on a par 73 that registers at 7,596 yards, 595 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -11.

The courses that Hovland has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,309 yards, while Plantation Course at Kapalua will be 7,596 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Hovland's Last Time Out

Hovland finished in the fifth percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Hero World Challenge, with an average of 3.2 strokes.

He finished in the 68th percentile on par 4s at the Hero World Challenge, averaging 3.91 strokes on those 32 holes.

Hovland was better than 79% of the field at the Hero World Challenge on the tournament's 20 par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.65.

Hovland recorded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the Hero World Challenge, worse than the field average of four.

On the 20 par-3s at the Hero World Challenge, Hovland recorded five bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 3.1).

Hovland had more birdies or better (eight) than the field average of 7.5 on the 32 par-4s at the Hero World Challenge.

In that most recent tournament, Hovland carded a bogey or worse on six of 32 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Hovland finished the Hero World Challenge with a birdie or better on 10 of the 20 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 9.5.

On the 20 par-5s at the Hero World Challenge, Hovland carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 2.4.

