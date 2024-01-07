The Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2) bring a six-game winning streak into a home matchup against the NC State Wolfpack (14-0), who have won 14 straight. It begins at 12:00 PM ET (on ACC Network Extra) on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
  • TV: ACCN
Virginia Tech vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

  • The Wolfpack put up 22.9 more points per game (79.7) than the Hokies allow their opponents to score (56.8).
  • NC State has put together a 14-0 record in games it scores more than 56.8 points.
  • Virginia Tech's record is 11-0 when it gives up fewer than 79.7 points.
  • The Hokies average 81.7 points per game, 23.7 more points than the 58.0 the Wolfpack allow.
  • When Virginia Tech puts up more than 58.0 points, it is 11-2.
  • When NC State allows fewer than 81.7 points, it is 14-0.
  • The Hokies shoot 48.1% from the field, 15.7% higher than the Wolfpack allow defensively.
  • The Wolfpack shoot 45.4% from the field, 11% higher than the Hokies concede.

Virginia Tech Leaders

  • Saniya Rivers: 13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)
  • River Baldwin: 11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG%
  • Aziaha James: 15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74)
  • Zoe Brooks: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)
  • Madison Hayes: 11.0 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

NC State Leaders

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 William & Mary W 76-43 Cassell Coliseum
12/31/2023 Pittsburgh W 91-41 Cassell Coliseum
1/4/2024 @ Wake Forest W 82-73 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
1/7/2024 NC State - Cassell Coliseum
1/11/2024 Miami (FL) - Cassell Coliseum
1/14/2024 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ Old Dominion W 87-50 Chartway Arena
12/31/2023 @ Virginia W 72-61 John Paul Jones Arena
1/4/2024 Florida State W 88-80 Reynolds Coliseum
1/7/2024 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum
1/11/2024 Virginia - Reynolds Coliseum
1/18/2024 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center

