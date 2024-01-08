Monday's contest at Harrison HPER Complex has the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-14, 0-1 SWAC) taking on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (2-12, 1-0 SWAC) at 8:30 PM ET (on January 8). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 73-71 win for Mississippi Valley State, so it should be a tight matchup.

The matchup has no set line.

Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: YouTube

YouTube Where: Itta Bena, Mississippi

Itta Bena, Mississippi Venue: Harrison HPER Complex

Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi Valley State 73, Alabama A&M 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State

Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi Valley State (-1.6)

Mississippi Valley State (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.5

Mississippi Valley State has compiled a 5-9-0 record against the spread this season, while Alabama A&M is 7-7-0. The Delta Devils have hit the over in four games, while Bulldogs games have gone over nine times. Over the past 10 games, Mississippi Valley State has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 0-10 overall. Alabama A&M has gone 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 matches.

Other SWAC Predictions

Alabama A&M Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have been outscored by 16.9 points per game (posting 69.5 points per game, 293rd in college basketball, while allowing 86.4 per outing, 361st in college basketball) and have a -236 scoring differential.

Alabama A&M comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 4.0 boards. It records 35.1 rebounds per game (238th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 39.1.

Alabama A&M makes 4.1 three-pointers per game (359th in college basketball) while shooting 26.9% from deep (353rd in college basketball). It is making 5.6 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 9.7 per game at 38.5%.

Alabama A&M has lost the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 16.1 (362nd in college basketball) while forcing 14.0 (57th in college basketball).

