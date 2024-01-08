Monday's game features the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-8) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-13) squaring off at Harrison HPER Complex (on January 8) at 6:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-62 victory for Alabama A&M, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The Bulldogs' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 75-67 loss to UAPB.

Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi

Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama A&M 67, Mississippi Valley State 62

Alabama A&M Schedule Analysis

When the Bulldogs beat the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, who are ranked No. 223 in our computer rankings, on November 18 by a score of 62-56, it was their best win of the season thus far.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Delta Devils are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.

Alabama A&M 2023-24 Best Wins

62-56 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 223) on November 18

70-57 at home over North Alabama (No. 302) on November 29

62-44 at home over South Carolina State (No. 351) on December 10

80-43 over Chicago State (No. 355) on December 18

Alabama A&M Leaders

Amiah Simmons: 14.6 PTS, 2 STL, 46.5 FG%, 45.9 3PT% (17-for-37)

14.6 PTS, 2 STL, 46.5 FG%, 45.9 3PT% (17-for-37) Alisha Wilson: 9.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 58.1 FG%

9.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 58.1 FG% Darian Burgin: 8.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.2 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)

8.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.2 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32) Kaylah Turner: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49)

11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49) Asianae Nicholson: 3.2 PTS, 39 FG%

Alabama A&M Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a -24 scoring differential, falling short by 1.9 points per game. They're putting up 60.6 points per game, 269th in college basketball, and are allowing 62.5 per outing to rank 145th in college basketball.

The Bulldogs score 65.4 points per game at home, and 54.8 away.

In 2023-24 Alabama A&M is allowing 20.1 fewer points per game at home (53.2) than away (73.3).

