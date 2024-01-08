Monday's SWAC slate includes the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-10) playing the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-6) at 6:30 PM ET.

Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

Alabama A&M Players to Watch

Amiah Simmons: 14.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Alisha Wilson: 8.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Darian Burgin: 9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Kaylah Turner: 11.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Asianae Nicholson: 3.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch

Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaylia Reed: 8.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Amberly Brown: 5.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK

5.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK Leah Turner: 5.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Syann Holmes: 3.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

