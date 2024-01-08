The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-14, 0-1 SWAC) are underdogs (+8.5) as they attempt to stop a 14-game losing streak when they host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (2-12, 1-0 SWAC) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Harrison HPER Complex. The matchup airs on YouTube. The matchup has an over/under of 133.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: YouTube

YouTube Where: Itta Bena, Mississippi

Itta Bena, Mississippi Venue: Harrison HPER Complex

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama A&M -8.5 133.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama A&M Betting Records & Stats

Alabama A&M's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 133.5 points 12 times.

The average point total in Alabama A&M's outings this year is 155.9, 22.4 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Bulldogs have a 7-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Alabama A&M's .500 ATS win percentage (7-7-0 ATS Record) is higher than Mississippi Valley State's .357 mark (5-9-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama A&M 12 85.7% 69.5 117.9 86.4 169 150.4 Mississippi Valley State 5 35.7% 48.4 117.9 82.6 169 136.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Alabama A&M Insights & Trends

Alabama A&M put together a 9-11-0 ATS record in conference games last year.

The Bulldogs record 69.5 points per game, 13.1 fewer points than the 82.6 the Delta Devils allow.

Alabama A&M has a 1-1 record against the spread and a 1-1 record overall when scoring more than 82.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama A&M 7-7-0 0-0 9-5-0 Mississippi Valley State 5-9-0 5-9 4-10-0

Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Alabama A&M Mississippi Valley State 9-8 Home Record 4-6 5-8 Away Record 1-19 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-7-0 72.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68 64.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.5 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.