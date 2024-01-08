Monday's contest at H.O. Clemmons Arena has the Alabama State Hornets (6-8, 1-0 SWAC) squaring off against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-9, 0-1 SWAC) at 8:30 PM (on January 8). Our computer prediction projects a win for Alabama State by a score of 81-76, who is slightly favored by our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama State vs. UAPB Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Where: Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Pine Bluff, Arkansas Venue: H.O. Clemmons Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Alabama State vs. UAPB Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama State 81, UAPB 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama State vs. UAPB

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama State (-4.5)

Alabama State (-4.5) Computer Predicted Total: 156.6

UAPB has gone 2-8-0 against the spread, while Alabama State's ATS record this season is 8-3-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Golden Lions are 9-1-0 and the Hornets are 4-7-0. UAPB is 2-8 against the spread and 1-9 overall over its past 10 games, while Alabama State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other SWAC Predictions

Alabama State Performance Insights

The Hornets score 71.6 points per game (264th in college basketball) and concede 72.4 (210th in college basketball) for a -12 scoring differential overall.

Alabama State wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.6 boards. It grabs 40.7 rebounds per game (34th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 38.1.

Alabama State makes 7.0 three-pointers per game (225th in college basketball) while shooting 30.1% from deep (311th in college basketball). It is making 1.5 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.5 per game at 33.5%.

Alabama State has committed 10.7 turnovers per game (97th in college basketball), 2.2 fewer than the 12.9 it forces (99th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.