The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-9, 0-1 SWAC) face a fellow SWAC opponent, the Alabama State Hornets (6-8, 1-0 SWAC), on Monday, January 8, 2024 at H.O. Clemmons Arena. It begins at 8:30 PM ET.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Alabama State vs. UAPB matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama State vs. UAPB Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama State vs. UAPB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama State Moneyline UAPB Moneyline FanDuel Alabama State (-2.5) 153.5 -144 +120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Alabama State vs. UAPB Betting Trends

Alabama State is 8-4-0 ATS this season.

Hornets games have hit the over five out of 12 times this season.

UAPB has covered just twice in 10 chances against the spread this season.

The Golden Lions and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 10 times this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.