Monday's SWAC schedule includes the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) versus the Alabama State Hornets (4-7, 0-0 SWAC) at 8:30 PM ET.

Alabama State vs. UAPB Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

Alabama State Players to Watch

Antonio Madlock: 16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK CJ Hines: 11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Micah Octave: 4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Sean Smith: 6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Isaiah Range: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

UAPB Players to Watch

Rashad Williams: 19.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

19.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Joe French: 17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Kylen Milton: 19.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Lonnell Martin Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Ismael Plet: 5.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Alabama State vs. UAPB Stat Comparison

UAPB Rank UAPB AVG Alabama State AVG Alabama State Rank 11th 86.9 Points Scored 72.2 246th 363rd 89.3 Points Allowed 76.1 296th 289th 33.8 Rebounds 40.7 42nd 294th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 11 52nd 3rd 11.9 3pt Made 7.8 147th 37th 16.8 Assists 12.2 274th 268th 12.8 Turnovers 11.2 125th

